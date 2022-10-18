Enjoy Alan Ayckbourn’s 87th play Family Album from the comfort of your own home as it goes online

Antony Eden and Georgia Burnell in Family Album, Alan Ayckbourn's 87th play

The show, directed by the author, played at the Scarborough venue throughout September, attracting four-star reviews in the media and being seen by more than 8,000 people.

The play is divided into four time zones: a moving-in day, 1952; a birthday party; 1992 and a moving-out day, 2022.

Join housewife Peggy – Georgia Burnell – and RAF veteran John – Antony Eden – as they proudly move into the first home they can really call their own.

Their daughter Sandra – Frances Marshall – frantically negotiates the challenges of a 10-year-old’s birthday party without her AWOL husband and granddaughter Alison – Elizabeth Boag – and her partner Jess – Tanya-Loretta Dee – finally escape the house Alison has somewhat unwillingly inherited.

The audience watch as the generations weave in and out and around each other as their stories unfold.

Ayckbourn said: “My inspiration for Family Album was a programme on BBC4 called A House Through Time, a fascinating piece of social history.

"I thought, I could do this on a smaller scale – I didn’t want to go back centuries, so I started within my lifetime, in the 1950s.

“So we have three time periods layered on top of each other happening simultaneously in the same house, following a family from the grandparents in 1952, to the children in 1992 and then the grandchildren today.

“For me it’s new: I’ve used time so much – I’ve run it backwards and forwards, and I’ve run it sideways, and I’ve occasionally run it forwards and backwards simultaneously and at different speeds, but never in this way.”

Family Album is written, directed and sound designed by Alan Ayckbourn, and designed by Kevin Jenkins with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The associate sound Designer is Paul Stear and casting is by Sarah Hughes. The director of photography for the capture is Daniel Abell.