Need to get away from it all this summer? Here’s eight lavish locations for you to put your feet up in.
1. Cancun
Located on the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Cancun has everything you'd want in a holiday destination. It's red hot, there's plenty of eye-catching natural scenery and there's also a rich history to be explored with the ancient ruins of Mayan temples.
2. Barbados
Beautiful Barbados tends to be hot all year round - the average temperature almost never drops below 20 degrees Celsius. It features stunningly white beaches and is drenched in Caribbean culture - it's best to just throw yourself in and see what happens! It's a fairly long plane ride though, clocking in at roughly eight hours and 30 minutes.
3. Florida
One of the hottest states in the USA, if you're looking for sun soaked beaches with a party atmosphere then look no further than Florida. There's plenty of things for kids to do, too - lest we forget Disney World! It's the longest plane ride on the list so far though, being almost nine hours from DSA.
4. Lanzarote
Located in the Canary Islands, Lanzarote is sunny and hot pretty much all year round - so don't forget to pack your sun cream! With long beaches and paradisiacal locales, it's the quintessential tropical holiday destination. It's also home to some rare species of animals, including Canarian Egyptian Vulture. The flight from DSA to Lanzarote lasts approximately four hours and 15 minutes.
