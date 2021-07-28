There are lots of dog training venues in and around Sheffield to make your job a little bit easier, with many of them receiving rave reviews from satisfied customers.

And there are 13 in particular which have earned the whole five stars from Google users for their commitment to helping pooches across the city.

Here are the top 13:

These are 11 of the best dog trainers in and around Sheffield according to Google Reviews. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Sheffield Dog Training

Dog training for dogs of all ages and abilities at this centre, which was founded in 2015. A statement on its website reads: “Our goal is to help build lasting relationships between you and your dog in a safe classroom environment. We encourage owners to use effective positive reinforcement and free-choice training methods. We have various classroom locations across Sheffield.”

There are a number of experienced dog trainers working for the company.

One review says: “Absolutely fantastic! Our dog thoroughly enjoyed every one of his puppy classes, and so did we.“The classes covered a broad range of topics including manners, safety, grooming and enrichment, all of which have really been valuable.“The tutors were able to make group classes feel like 1:1 support, with advice tailored for every dog.“Can't wait to get our pup enrolled in the junior course in a few months.”

Contact the company by calling 07368 120128 or emailing [email protected], or click here for more.

Millhouses Dog Training

Training for both puppies and older dogs is available here. Owner Katie Patmore has been training dogs for over 30 years. A statement on the website reads: “I aim to provide the highest quality help and education for dog owners, to achieve improved training and behaviour of their dogs, so that dogs and their owners can live happily together.”

Katie, who featured on Channel 4’s ‘Puppy School’, is a full member of the Association of Pet Behaviour Counsellors (www.apbc.org.uk/) and the Association of Pet Dog Trainers (www.apdt.co.uk/). She has also been awarded a Masters degree in Anthrozoology with the University of Exeter.

Contact her by calling 0114 2962271 or clicking here.

Best Behaviour K9

Best Behaviour K9 offers “classes, individual consultations and personalised programmes designed to address all kinds of behaviour and training needs in Barnsley, Sheffield, Doncaster and throughout Yorkshire.”

Behaviourist and primary trainer, Neil Losada, has been working and training dogs in a professional capacity for over 20 years. During that time he has trained Security Dog Teams, Service Dogs and their handlers, and thousands of pet dogs and their owners.

One review says: “Great dog school, currently working our way through the puppy class and already booked onto the deputy dog class. Really clean and large training room and the trainers are spot on. Their training methods are up to date and have the dogs wellbeing and happiness at the forefront of everything they teach.”

Get in touch by calling 07946 546401, emailing [email protected] or clicking here.

Canine Solutions South Yorkshire

Owner Tracy Tomlin says: “My aim is to help owners get the very best from their family pet in a fun and relaxed training environment.”

She offers a variety of walking and training services to suit each individual dog’s needs, as well as day boarding.

One review says: “Tracey is such a natural with both dogs and their owners! Her calm and knowledgeable approach meant that both Nellie and I learned so much from her puppy classes. Would thoroughly recommend her services.”

Get in touch by calling 07940312122 or clicking here.

Edge Dog Training

Jon has been training dogs for many years and has received rave reviews throughout this time.

One person wrote: “Jon has been amazing at training our puppy. I'm so proud of how well behaved she now is and I can't believe the progress we've made with Jon's help. He's so friendly and helpful, he's been an absolute lifeline for us as first time puppy owners with lots of questions and worries, I don't know how we'd have done it without him.”

To get in touch call 07388 119263 – the website is currently under construction.

That Darn Dog!

There’s currently very little online for this company, but it does have five stars on Google and a good reputation with more than 10 years of experience. Call 07985 131222 for more.

Brilliant Barkers

The website reads: “We offer tailored 1:1 in person or online dog training consultations and dog training courses for you and your dog or puppy. We can come to you and support you in your own home or out and about. We have availability during the day, evenings and some weekends.”

They have a number of top trainers and offer a range of different services to suit you and your pup best.

One review says: “Kirsty provided an excellent service. I feel much more confident walking my Dexie on the lead. We now have some peace in the house as Dexie is no longer chasing the cats. Thank you Kirsty.”

Call 07837 072697 or click here for more.

Paws and Play Gundogs

Taught by qualified and accredited teachers, this company says its approach to training is “to teach and educate you rather than train you so that you can become your dogs teacher.”

It adds: “We use a fun, choice-based approach using positive reinforcement, clicker training techniques and games.”

There are classes for both puppies and older gundogs.

One review says: “Great tuition & feedback on progress. Easy to follow programme and positive rewards. Fern & I making progress thanks to Lindsay. Thank you Liz & Fern.”

Call 07871 594 529, email [email protected], or click here for more.

66Dog Training

An independently run dog training business, with an APDTI qualified dog trainer offering one to one sessions & group classes.

One review says: “Chris came to my home when I was in much need of advice on how to train my cavapoo puppy. His kind presence and wonderful advice was just what I needed. After two weeks of following Chris' training advice, my puppy's behaviour has improved and I am feeling much more relaxed. Thank you Chris!”

There is no website, but you can call 07796 346667, email [email protected] or visit the page on Facebook.

Dogs Club

The company says: “At Dogs Club Sheffield we pride ourselves on providing the best opportunities for your dogs. We believe that all dogs should have the opportunity to walk, sniff and play alongside other dogs or with a human companion in a safe environment to allow them time to be “Dogs” and to develop positive experiences when out and about."

It offers a number of walking and training classes.

One review says: “Susy has a lot of knowledge and really cares about the dogs in her care. She gives the dogs a fun filled walk with training along the way. Would highly recommend her if you’re looking for a dog walker.”

Call 07399 374092 or click here for more.

Puppy Steps

A statement on its website reads: “Here at Puppy Steps, we understand the importance of having an obedient, well mannered, and happy dog.

“We offer a range of services from one to one puppy training sessions, right through to finding and training a puppy ready for their new family.”

One review says: “Absolutely amazing!!! Andy and Lucy made everything seem so simple. They helped us find our perfect pup and kick started his training.”

Call 07477 641098, email [email protected] or click here for more.