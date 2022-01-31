Dog sickness bug reports spread across Sheffield - here's vets' advice on what to do

Pets suffering from the gastroenteritis-like illness – which has been around since earlier in January – have been reported in areas including Woodseats, Outibridge, Hillsborough and Rotherham with owners being urged to keep sick pets at home so the highly-contagious bug does not get passed on.

It has been seen especially in puppies and younger dogs with owners describing it as ‘horrible’ for their pets.

Initial reports on the cases suggested they were first found in dogs and puppies who had visited beaches in North Yorkshire, with vet practices in the area urging owners to avoid certain parts of Scaborough and Saltburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports of the bug which is affecting puppies and dogs have come in from across Sheffield

It then spread to other parts of the county and to Sheffield a couple of weeks ago.

Multiple owners have taken to social media to share their experiences of the virus, with one person in Sheffield saying there is a ‘nasty bug doing the rounds that will knock your dog off its feet’.

But the British Veterinary Association has said it will not speculate on the cause or origin of the illness.

It has instead urged people to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for the symptoms of the virus.

What are the symptoms of the vomiting bug in dogs?

Owners have reported symptoms including frequent vomiting - more than is usually seen in canine gastroenteritis cases.

Other symptoms can include diarrhoea, anorexia and lethargy.

The main symptoms of the virus so far are severe vomiting, diarrhoea and significant dehydration and weakness.

Most dogs make a full recovery following prompt veterinary care to treat the symptoms.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, BVA President Justine Shotton said: “With gastroenteritis, most cases are mild, but some dogs may need hospitalisation with a drip.

“In the worst situations, it can become haemorrhagic leading to secondary complications or even death, but that is very rare.”

What should concerned owners do?

Dr Shotton advised owners to not panic and talk to their vet if they have any concerns.

She also encouraged veterinary practices to report any cases to help researchers in their investigations.

She said: “Our advice to concerned owners is to contact their local vet for prompt treatment if their dog shows any signs of illness, such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

“BVA is asking vets to report any gastroenteritis-like cases to SAVSNET to help researchers build a clearer picture of the outbreak and to investigate if the spike is part of normal seasonal variation or if a specific virus or bacteria is at play.”

Beech House Veterinary Clinic in High Green has issued the following advice: “If your dog is unwell, please don’t walk your dog, keep them rested and this will also help to stop the spread of the illness.

“If they only have diarrhoea you can offer bland food such as chicken and rice or scrambled egg. Ensure fresh water is available

“If they are only vomiting you can starve for 24 hours. Offer water little and often.

“After 24 hours, if not vomiting, offer bland food little and often.