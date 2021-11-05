Fireworks and loud bangs can be very distressing for cats and dogs, making Guy Fawkes Night quite a stressful and worrying time for pet owners.

According to the RSPCA, it’s estimated that 45% of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks.

A new finding by CasinoSites.org has also revealed that online searches for ‘scared dog’ have skyrocketed to over five times the average volume on November 5.

This is how to keep your pets safe and calm in Sheffield during the fireworks on Bonfire Night. Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels.

The data showed that online searches for ‘scared dog’ have spiked an average of 300 per cent every November in the past five years as Bonfire Night events grow in popularity and fireworks displays get bigger.

A spokesperson for CasinoSites.org, which conducted the study, said: “While Bonfire Night is great fun for the majority of the country, especially after many of us were unable to socialise properly and enjoy this tradition due to lockdown last year, there’s no denying that it can be a distressing night for dogs due to the noise of the fireworks.

"It’s a good idea to take your dog for a walk well before the fireworks start, to avoid exposing them to the noise and giving them a chance to tire out and potentially sleep through the event. Staying close to your dog, and providing reassuring contact, as well as keeping windows and doors shut can also help reduce stress in your pet”.

The RSPCA has shared its top tips for looking after your pets during the fireworks displays on Bonfire Night.

This is how best to keep your pets safe this Bonfire Night.

How can I keep my dog safe and calm during the fireworks?

The RSPCA has published lots of guidance on how to look after your dogs during fireworks.

It suggests setting up a ‘doggy safe haven’, where your pet feels comfortable and is surrounded by all its favourite toys and treats.

If your dog associates this area with feeling safe, it may choose to go there when it is scared or anxious and be better able to cope with the noise.

The RSPCA also suggests going out for a walk with your dog in daylight hours, so there is less chance of being disturbed by fireworks.

Other ideas include playing with your dog during the fireworks – but only if they want to – not leaving them alone, closing the curtains to muffle the sound and playing TV and calming music to help them relax.

Classic FM will be playing its Pet Classics show from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6, with ‘soothing classical music, plenty of dedications to listeners’ pets, and some brilliant practical advice and tips from the RSPCA’.

You can also purchase items to make your dog feel better during the fireworks, including Thundershirt jackets which provide constant, gentle pressure to ground dogs when they are anxious, and pheromone diffusers.

How can I keep my cat safe during the fireworks?

The RSPCA says it is a good idea to provide hiding places for your cat inside your home and not to try and tempt them out as this can make them more stressed.