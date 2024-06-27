Action-packed summer of fun awaits families at Gulliver’s Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re looking for exciting ways to entertain the children this summer, Gulliver’s Valley has just the ticket for you!

The theme park, nestled in the Rother Valley between Rotherham and Sheffield, has lined up some fantastic, fun-filled activities and events for families over the next few months – and has new themed accommodation for guests to enjoy!

Characters Bing and Flop, from the hit Bing Bunny books by Ted Dewan and the TV series, Bing, will be making special appearances each day at Gulliver's Valley, and there is also the opportunity to book Bing-themed birthday parties.

Youngsters can also meet the famous Very Hungry Caterpillar (VHC) from the book by Eric Carle – the VHC will be making regular appearances at the park, and is available for special birthday party bookings, where you can have an exclusive meet and greet.

Wildlife lovers can visit Mayfield Animal Park, which recently relocated to Gulliver’s Valley after losing its long-term home. The latest arrivals are a family of porcupines – Spike the dad, Drusilla the mum, and baby son, Oz.

All this, of course, is in addition to the more than 30 rides and attractions at the theme park, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World, and Gulliver’s Gears, which is home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.

And not forgetting on Saturday, August 31st when Gully and Gilly Mouse and the gang will host a Summer Sparks Spectacular, when families can enjoy extra ride time with extended opening hours (10.30am-8.30pm) – all rounded off by a jaw-dropping fireworks display.

Day tickets for Gulliver’s Valley start at just £18 per person (on selected dates), and if you book early, you can save more money – with the best option being to book online at least two days in advance.

Adventure-seeking families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s into a memorable weekend stay have a range of accommodation options available, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge.

And great news for those wanting to extend their stay – Gulliver’s Valley has expanded its accommodation offering, with four new holiday lodges now open in time for summer visitors.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “There are so many exciting things happening in and around the park this summer and we want to create many magical memories for families during the holidays. The number of families booking an overnight stay continues to rise, and it’s for this reason we are opening our fantastic new holiday lodges, which we are sure will be a hit.

“At Gulliver’s we remain committed to offering great value for money, particularly in light of the increased cost of living over the last year or so, which is why we are proud to say that our ticket prices at Gulliver’s Valley are actually lower now than when we first opened in 2020.”