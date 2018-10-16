Families encouraged to consider adopting

Sheffield Council is asking for more families to help change the lives of children throughout the city by adopting a child.

To support National Adoption week, the council is encouraging more people to consider taking the step towards growing their family.

Rachel and her husband Dave adopted a two year old girl through the council over a year ago.

They already had a five year old boy Tom and had been undertaking IVF treatment to try for another baby when they started thinking about adoption.

The couple went to an open evening and began the assessment process two months later. Once they were approved as adopters they were quickly matched with their little girl Ella.

Rachel said: “We absolutely adore Ella. We certainly have no regrets. She’s a gorgeous feisty two year old. Our little boy Tom has always wanted a little brother or sister and they get on so well. Tom is really protective over Ella and always knows how to make her smile when she’s having a tantrum.

“If you are thinking of adopting I would really suggest talking to other adopters, they give you the real experience and understanding of what to expect and how rewarding it can really be. We found this incredibly inspiring.”

Coun Jackie Drayton, the council’s cabinet member for children, young people and families is backing the campaign.

She said: “The adoption process can take time but our role is to make sure that we create families that are right together, right for those people who are adopting and right for the child or young person and to ensure it will be their forever family.

“We need more people to come forward so we have enough families for the children and young people in our care.”

The council is holding an information evening for those considering adopting on November 6 from 6pm-8pm at Quaker Meeting House in the city centre.

To book a place or find out more call 0114 273 5010 or visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/adoption.

The Moorfoot offices are also open for drop-ins through the week.