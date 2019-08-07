Families can win £1,000, a meal out and free ice cream for a year at Sheffield restaurant
Fed-up families can win £1,000 to spend, a family meal out and free ice-cream for a year, by detailing just what would make their summer great.
A Beighton restaurant aims to reward fed up families with a sweet treat and ultimate family day out, after findings revealed that 63 percent of British parents hit breaking point over the holiday period.
The Elmwood Farm Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery, on Old Colliery Way, is helping parents beat summer frustration by searching for one deserving family who will receive a year’s supply of free ice cream and £1,000 cash for the ultimate day out, including a special family meal, to help with entertainment during summer.
Key reasons behind parental stress in the holiday season include a lack of cash (56 per cent), and running out of activities and ideas (49 percent).
Fifty-two per cent of parents admit their children “drive them mad” over the six-week break.
Ninety-four per cent of parents wish they could have more family fun over the summer.
So Beighton’s most fed-up family could win the ultimate day out with these great prizes.
Ice cream flavours to choose from include salted caramel, raspberry ripple and cookie dough.
Jamie Francis, general manager at Elmwood Farm said: “Spending quality time together as a family is important but we understand that the summer holidays can be a stressful time for parents and guardians when it comes to keeping children entertained.
“As a parent, you often hear the words ‘’I’m bored’, especially with six long weeks to fill. That’s why we wanted to help give back to a family in Beighton and make their summer extra special.
“There’s nothing better than fuelling up for a big adventure with a full breakfast or ending a great family day out by tucking into a carvery feast together, either to eat in or takeaway to enjoy at home.
“That’s why we’re inviting families to put themselves forward to win a big day out and a family meal at Elmwood Farm on us.”
To be in with a chance of winning the ultimate summer prize, locals simply need to visit the Farmhouse Inns website at https://www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/ultimate-summer/competition/ and describe in 100 words or fewer what will make their summer ultimate by August 31.
Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery has 70 restaurants nationwide, and is dedicated to providing delicious 14-hour slow cooked carvery meats, seasonal veg, baked-in-pub cakes and 100% dairy ice cream flavours.
Alongside its main carvery offering, there is also a separate menu featuring a wide range of pub favourites. To find your nearest restaurant, visit farmhouseinns.co.uk/find-us.