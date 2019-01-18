Experience Sheffield brand CAST and create jewellery of your own design

‘Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep.’ – It’s a slogan that James and Luke Cottingham ask people to remember when they are making their own jewellery.

The brothers run CAST, which offers people a chance to make their own jewellery in a variety of cool venues or at home. Using the kit, which is a world first, and following simple instructions, people can craft a ring, earrings, or necklace pendant. You then post the wax moulds to the CAST workshop where they are cast in gold, silver or platinum and your bespoke jewellery piece will be returned to you in around three weeks.

Sheffield Star reporter Rochelle Barrand visited a CAST jewellery pop-up shop to make her own bespoke jewellery.

Or if, like me, you’d prefer some guidance and advice to help get your creative juices going, you can go along to the CAST workshop in Kelham Island where you can make an item there and then.

I was excited to be invited to give it a go myself.

James and Luke explained the process to me; choose which piece you want to make, choose which size of wax piece you want to use, take your craft knife, sand paper and sculpting tools – and let your imagination do the rest – simple!

James said: “We want people to enjoy themselves and have fun with it. You can cut in to the casting wax or melt it to create your design.

“Everyone who comes along to one of our workshops loves it. It’s great to watch people sit here and get creative. If I could bottle the joy I have seen people have when they do this then I would.

Luke added: “There's a thinner piece of wax you can use too which is very malleable and can be formed in to anything you want; it can be scrunched up or twisted.

“It’s definitely addictive, making different pieces of jewellery and experimenting with what you can do.”

Looking at some previously created moulds, I was astounded by how intricate the designs can be – and also how thin the wax can become if you have enough patience with the sand paper and an extremely steady hand!

I would recommend d oing some research and having some ideas of how you might like to design your piece before you arrive, it will help you to get g oing.

I began this process intending to design a ring, but what I actually made became a pendant because I didn’t think about the additional wax twirls making the ring hole smaller. I suppose that’s part of the fun of this experience, you never quite know what you’re going to end up with. I did still manage to keep my engraved ‘R’ so I was very pleased about that.

The brothers take couples and group bookings at their studio, at Unit 9A Caledonia Works, 43 Mowbray Street. Pop-up shops are also held during the year. Visit www.experiencecast.com for more information. I have chosen for my pendant to be cast in silver and I’ll share with you how it looks via this page when it arrives.