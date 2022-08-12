Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield could be the host for Eurovision 2023, as it has been added to the final shortlist.

Eurovision in 2022 was won by Ukraine with “Stefania” by Kalush Orchestra - but due to its ongoing conflict with Russia, the contest’s organisers decreed that it would be unsafe to host it there.

As such, the UK is where Eurovision 2023 will be held - currently, seven of its cities are in the running to play host.

The UK had an uncharacteristically strong showing at Eurovision 2022, with Sam Ryder’s “Spaceman”. Overall, the UK finished second in 2022 - its best performance at Eurovision since 1998, where it also finished in second place.

Which other UK cities are in the running to host Eurovision 2023?

As well as Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle are the remaining six cities that have put forth a bid to host Eurovision in 2023.

If Sheffield wins the bid and gets to host Eurovision, the main show will be held in Sheffield Utilita Arena, which has a capacity of 13,600.

The last time the UK hosted Eurovision was back in 1998, where it was held in Birmingham. Furthermore, it will be the ninth time that the UK has hosted the event - more times than any other country.

However, should Sheffield win the bid to host, it will be the first time that Eurovision has ever been held in the Steel City.

It has been hosted in London four times, with four other cities and towns in the UK playing host to the event just once (Edinburgh, Brighton, Harrogate and Birmingham).

Subheading: What is the next stage of the selection process for Eurovision 2023?

Now that Sheffield has made its bid and has been selected for the final shortlist, it has time to prove why it should be chosen to host Eurovision 2023.

Representatives of their respective cities will then put forth an argument as to why they should host Eurovision 2023. From there, its organisers, in conjunction with the BBC, will decide where the event will take place.

When will Eurovision 2023 take place?

Eurovision 2023 is set to take place in May 2023, though a specific date for it is currently unspecified.

The Semi-finals will also take place in May, though much earlier on in the month. These preliminary contests will determine which countries will take part in the finals.

How can I get tickets for Eurovision 2023?

No official ticket prices and availability have been announced as of yet.

The Eurovision website states that: “Ticket prices, availability, and even the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed Host City and venue for the shows.”

That’s not all, the BBC will then need to work out how much space is needed for the production inside the chosen venue such as cameras and the stage. All that is dependent on the chosen venue and can’t be confirmed in advance.

Once all that is decided, tickets for nine shows will go on sale:

Grand Final: Live TV Show [Saturday evening]; Jury Show [Friday evening]; Family Show [Saturday afternoon].

First Semi-Final: Live TV Show [Tuesday evening]; Jury Show [Monday evening]; Family Show [Tuesday afternoon].