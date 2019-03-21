Ecclesfield athlete nears end of remarkable two-year challenge in memory of his late grandfather

A huge two-year fundraising challenge to raise vital funds for the Alzheimer’s Society and awareness of dementia is coming to an end for a determined Ecclesfield athlete.

Running man, Adam Newell, 29, is nearing the end of a remarkable two-year fundraising campaign in memory of his late grandfather… and is urging runners to join him for the final event in May.

The mechanical engineer has taken part in or co-ordinated 94 events – one for every year of his grandfather’s life – and hopes to raise £9,400 for Alzheimer’s Society.

Nasser Misri died in 2017 after living with dementia for eight years and it was at his funeral that Adam and the rest of his family launched the #Nasser94 fundraising campaign in his honour.

“We had raised money for Alzheimer’s Society when my grandfather was first diagnosed with dementia, including Iron Man Tenby in 2012,” said Adam.

“When asked by my family at the funeral what my plans were this time I knew I’d have to do something special to get people donating again. The idea of doing an event for each year of his life came up and that is where #Nasser94 came from.

“Our family have played to their strengths, offering tremendous support and leaving me to do most of the physical work.”

Super fit Adam’s marathon test of endurance began back in May 14, 2017, when he notched up a personal best at the Wilmslow Sprint Triathlon.

And it will end on May 18 this year, when he completes an event he has helped to organise together with a group of dedicated individuals and sponsors – a nine kilometre trail/road run involving two laps of Agden Reservoir at Bradfield, dubbed Agden Against Alzheimer’s.

Adam paid t ribute to his grandfather: “My grandparents were heavily involved in my upbringing, and I was very close to my grandfather. He was the only engineer in the family and always told me that if I became an engineer I’d be able to look after my family, so that’s what I ended up doing.”

To find out more visit www.kilpiraceseries.co.uk and the www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nasser94 #Nasser94 Just Giving page.