Thaikhun Street: New all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant opening at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre

The all-you-can-eat buffet will cost £10.95 for children aged under 11 and £19.90 for adults
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST
A new all-you-can-eat Thai buffet restaurant is coming to Meadowhall.

Thaikhun Street will open at the Sheffield shopping centre this Friday, April 12.

It will be Thaikhun’s second all-you-can-eat buffet destination in the UK, and 10th in total, serving dishes ranging from stir fries and curries to rice and noodle dishes, inspired by authentic recipes from the streets of Bangkok.

The buffet menu will change each day and diners are promised plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. The restaurant will also serve a range of desserts and cocktails.

The menu will include the restaurant’s famous Khao Soi Gai soup, which diners can customise to their taste by choosing from ingredients including chilli, chicken, coriander and spring onions.

The all-you-can-eat buffet will cost £10.95 for children aged under 11 and £19.90 for adults.

The new restaurant will be located opposite Wagamama in Meadowhall’s Oasis Dining Quarter.

Thaikhun’s owner, Khun Kim, said: “We’re passionate about sharing the authenticity of Thai cuisine, and can’t wait to bring that to the people of Sheffield and beyond.

“We’ll also be offering our signature deals including bottomless soft drinks, two for £12 cocktails and our hugely popular dessert stations, so be sure to come along and try them for yourselves.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re hugely excited to welcome Thaikhun to Meadowhall. Its all-you-can-eat menu is sure to be a hit with those that are looking to refuel after a busy day of shopping or making the most of our leisure activities.”

