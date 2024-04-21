Sheffield restaurants: The nine best veggie restaurants and cafes in the city, based on customer ratings

These popular Sheffield spots are sure to satisfy your meat-free cravings.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 19th Apr 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 05:02 BST

Sheffield has a wealth of vegetarian and vegan spots on offer, and on top of that, normal restaurants with amazing options for different diets included on their wide menus.

The following nine cafes and restaurants eateries have not only earned a reputation for their quality veggie and vegan dishes, but for atmosphere, service, and value for money

All of the below are reliably good dining experiences, each with a minimum of 100 reviews.

1. Chakra Lounge

The breakfasts served up by Chakra Lounge in the city centre are a big hit with diners. The restaurant has a 4.9 rating from 492 reviews. Google reviewer, Ann Ryan, said: "If Indian did it breakfast. Absolutely gorgeous, every part of a fry up replaced with tasty fresh made alternatives. Loved it."

2. Howst

The cafe on Howard Street, close to Sheffield Station, has an average star rating of 4.8 based on 676 reviews, many of which mention the quality atmosphere, service, and full English breakfasts.

3. 5Tara

5Tara, on Duke Street, has a 4.8 star rating based on 318 Google reviews. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton

4. Church - Temple of Fun

Church - Temple of Fun, on Rutland Way, in Kelham Island, Sheffield, is a popular vegan restaurant and bar. It has a 4.7 rating based on a whopping 1,500 ratings. Photo: National World

