Sheffield has a wealth of vegetarian and vegan spots on offer, and on top of that, normal restaurants with amazing options for different diets included on their wide menus.

The following nine cafes and restaurants eateries have not only earned a reputation for their quality veggie and vegan dishes, but for atmosphere, service, and value for money.

All of the below are reliably good dining experiences, each with a minimum of 100 reviews.

The following popular Sheffield spots are sure to satisfy your meat-free cravings.

1 . Chakra Lounge The breakfasts served up by Chakra Lounge in the city centre are a big hit with diners. The restaurant has a 4.9 rating from 492 reviews. Google reviewer, Ann Ryan, said: "If Indian did it breakfast. Absolutely gorgeous, every part of a fry up replaced with tasty fresh made alternatives. Loved it."

2 . Howst The cafe on Howard Street, close to Sheffield Station, has an average star rating of 4.8 based on 676 reviews, many of which mention the quality atmosphere, service, and full English breakfasts.

3 . 5Tara 5Tara, on Duke Street, has a 4.8 star rating based on 318 Google reviews.