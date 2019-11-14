This is the Sheffield cafe where you can find the first fully recyclable coffee cup

Ginger Cafe and Deli, Broomhill, Sheffileld, is offering its customers a cup made of recycled paper called the Frugal Cup.

The independent cafe, on Glossop Road, aims to raise awareness of the level of coffee cup waste in the industry and hopes to start what they have labelled ‘recyclable cup revolution’ among the Sheffield food and drink community.

Anne Greaves, director at Ginger Cafe and Deli, said: “We’re delighted to be stocking Frugal Cup.

“When we first set out to source a recyclable coffee cup supplier, we were disappointed to discover that many of the cups available, were in fact, not easily recycled in the UK.

“We therefore recognise Frugal Cups as the only fully sustainable option currently on the market.

“We’re delighted to help the reduction of coffee cup waste in the UK and the beautiful thing about the Frugal Cup, not only is it made from fully recycled paper, but our customers can also easily recycle it.”

According to a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Eunomia Research and Consulting, the UK is set to throw away one third more single-use coffee cups than at present, by 2030.

Designed specifically to combat this, the ‘Frugal Cup’ offers an environmentally friendly solution for cafes and consumers seeking an alternative to difficult to recycle cups.

The cup, which is fully recyclable, has two elements that separate so both the paperboard and food grade liner can be easily recycled during the standard recycling process. The lids are made from sustainably sourced wood fibre.

Paul McReynolds, head of sales and marketing at Frugalpac, said: “We’re excited to welcome Ginger Cafe and Deli onboard to support the #getFrugal campaign.

“To have the backing of such a popular venue is the best way to spread the word about the innovative Frugal Cup, the first fully recyclable paper cup made of 100 per cent recycled paper, that can also be recycled as part of the mainstream process.