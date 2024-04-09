Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a popular Sheffield restaurant have announced their final service before moving on to spend more time with their growing family.

Gigi’s Cucina, on Oakbrook Road, Nether Green, is one of the best-loved Italian restaurants in the city, with customers raving about the ‘delicious’ food and ‘friendly’ service.

Gigi's Cucina Italian restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Nether Green, Sheffield

When The Star visited, our reviewer declared the restaurant had the ‘wow factor’.

But its owners have now announced they are leaving.

In a post on Instagram, they said: “Those who know our journey know we are a family-run business.

“Founded originally with Gigi himself, his charisma and passion for Sicilian cuisine, our aim was to continue Gigi’s quality of cuisine and dining experiences with a fresh, modern fusion.

“However, after nine years and as our own family continues to grow we have made the decision to realign our focuses and spend time with our children and move on from Gigi’s.

“We would like to thank every one of our loyal customers for your support over the years. It’s been an absolute pleasure.

“We hope you’ll join us one last time. Our final service is Saturday, April 13.”

The announcement has been met with great sadness on social media from those who dined there over the years.

