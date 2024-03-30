Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When I took on the trying task of walking to the Five Guys in Sheffield city centre to try their newest menu additions, I was unsure.

It is a brand known for being on the pricey side for burgers and fries, with their milkshakes alone selling for £5 each. I've also not been particularly fond of fruity milkshakes or ice cream flavours in the past, so choosing between a mango or raspberry milkshake was not ideal for me.

For those who haven't tried Five Guys before, it markets itself as being of a higher quality to fast food venues like McDonalds and Burger King. I would have to agree and say it is, but we have had readers on Facebook tell us on previous stories they don't think it's any better.

I walked in and ordered the cheeseburger (two beef patties) with lettuce, tomato and grilled onions, I also got a small cajun fries and, of course, the brand new raspberry milkshake - in total the bill was just over £17.

When it is quiet, as it was when I visited The Moor venue, the patties are pretty much cooked to order - which meant the milkshake was ready well before the rest.

My burger was delicious - it definitely needed some sauce, but that was my fault for forgetting to ask for it - the patties were juicy and the bun is soft.

The cajun fries have a lovely kick to them, but I stand by the fact that dumping an extra tray of fries into the bag is too much. Even with a "small" portion I rarely finish it all and it feels like a waste.

The milkshake was the reason I was there though. As mentioned, I chose to try the raspberry milkshake and decided to forego the option to add cream to the top.

Despite my earlier reservations, I can tell you that I absolutely loved it. It was very sweet - and I would not be surprised in the slightest if for some it was too sweet - and reminded me of the raspberry flavoured Crusha milkshake mixes I once had as a very small child.

It was a rather thick milkshake too - not some loose-textured milk drink. It was delicious, I couldn't have managed another, but I did enjoy it.

Is it worth the money?

The age-old question with Five Guys though is was it worth the money?

As much as I love Five Guys milkshakes, I still can't say they are absolutely worth the £5, especially when other chains will do milkshakes for a fair few quid cheaper.