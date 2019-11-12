Coca-Cola Christmas truck 2019: full list of dates and locations

The famous lorry will be returning to various locations around the UK in the coming weeks, spreading a little bit of Christmas magic on every stop.

'Holidays are coming'

Returning for its ninth year, Coca-Cola has announced its festive truck will visit 19 locations nationwide, with new locations added to the schedule.

Will you be paying a visit to the Christmas truck? (Photo: Coca-Cola)

The truck tour will kick off on Friday 15 November 2019 in Edinburgh, with its final stop set to be in London a month later, on Sunday 15 December.

In a snowy winter wonderland setting, visitors will be able to enjoy some festive photo moments and indulge in a small can of Coca-Cola zero sugar to get them into the Christmas spirit.

When the Christmas truck stops at Asda and Sainsbury's stores, shoppers will be able to purchase a pack of 250ml glass bottles of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Coca-Cola original taste and Diet Coke, as well as have the labels personalised with their name at the truck for a special festive treat.

This year, Coca-Cola has partnered with Crisis, the national homelessness charity, and will donate 10p for each can that is recycled by visitors at the truck tour, with funds given to the charity to help people out of homelessness.

The initiative also aims to encourage recycling as part of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste goal, to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by 2025 in Western Europe.

Full list of dates

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will stop at 19 locations across the UK over the next five weeks, with the tour kicking off this Friday (15 Nov).

The truck will be open at each location from 12pm and the queue for entry will close at 7pm.

Here are all the locations on the tour schedule: