Coca-Cola Christmas truck 2019: full list of dates and locations
Few things mark the countdown to Christmas quite like the return of Coca-Cola's iconic Christmas Truck.
The famous lorry will be returning to various locations around the UK in the coming weeks, spreading a little bit of Christmas magic on every stop.
'Holidays are coming'
Returning for its ninth year, Coca-Cola has announced its festive truck will visit 19 locations nationwide, with new locations added to the schedule.
The truck tour will kick off on Friday 15 November 2019 in Edinburgh, with its final stop set to be in London a month later, on Sunday 15 December.
In a snowy winter wonderland setting, visitors will be able to enjoy some festive photo moments and indulge in a small can of Coca-Cola zero sugar to get them into the Christmas spirit.
When the Christmas truck stops at Asda and Sainsbury's stores, shoppers will be able to purchase a pack of 250ml glass bottles of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Coca-Cola original taste and Diet Coke, as well as have the labels personalised with their name at the truck for a special festive treat.
This year, Coca-Cola has partnered with Crisis, the national homelessness charity, and will donate 10p for each can that is recycled by visitors at the truck tour, with funds given to the charity to help people out of homelessness.
The initiative also aims to encourage recycling as part of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste goal, to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by 2025 in Western Europe.
Full list of dates
The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will stop at 19 locations across the UK over the next five weeks, with the tour kicking off this Friday (15 Nov).
The truck will be open at each location from 12pm and the queue for entry will close at 7pm.
Here are all the locations on the tour schedule:
Friday 15 - Saturday 16 November: 32 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh EH15 3RD (Open 12-7pm) Friday 15 - Saturday 16 November: 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff CF10 2ER (Open 11:30am-6:30pm) Tuesday 19 November: Asda, Creechbarrow Rd, Taunton TA1 2AN (Open 12-7pm) Thursday 21 November: Asda Boldon, North Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne, Boldon Colliery NE35 9AR (Open 12-7pm) Friday 22 - Saturday 23 November: White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS11 8LU (Open 12-7pm) Friday 22 - Saturday 23 November: Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS34 5DG (Open 12-7pm) Wednesday 27 November: Asda, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 6AR (Open 12-7pm) Friday 29 - Saturday 30 November: Whiteley Shopping Centre, Portsmouth, PO15 7PD (Open 12-7pm) Friday 29 - Saturday 30 November: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA (Open 12-7pm) Monday 2 December: Asda Eastlands, Manchester, M11 4BD (Open 12-7pm) Tuesday 3 December: Asda, Leyton Mill, London, E10 5NH (Open 12-7pm) Wednesday 4 December: Asda, Watford, London, WD24 7RT (Open 12-7pm) Friday 6 – Saturday 7 December: Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8AA (Open 12-7pm) Friday 6 – Saturday 7 December: Intu Merry Hill, Dudley, DY5 1QX (Open 12-7pm) Tuesday 10 December: Sainsbury’s Beckton, London, E6 6JF (Open 12-7pm) Wednesday 11 December: Sainsbury’s Essex, London, SS13 1SA (Open 12-7pm) Friday 13 - Saturday 14 December: Events Square, Cheshire Oaks, Liverpool, CH65 9JJ (Open 12-7pm) Friday 13 - Saturday 14 December: Intu Lakeside, London, RM20 2ZP (Open 12-7pm) Sunday 15 December: 02 Arena, London, SE10 0DX (12-7pm)