The 14 latest food hygiene ratings for Sheffield restaurants, cafes and canteens including Rose Garden Cafe

Venues rated include the Rose Garden Cafe, Popeyes and Smoke Barbecue.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 27th Feb 2024, 13:19 GMT

The food standards agency has released 14 new food hygiene ratings for restaurants, cafes and canteens in Sheffield.

There are a number of well-known local venues to have received new ratings - including the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, Popeyes in Meadowhall and Nam Song in Broomhill.

Take a look through the gallery below for all the ratings recently revealed.

The Saw Grinders Union, Globe Works, has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.0

1. Saw Grinders Union

The Saw Grinders Union, Globe Works, has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.0

The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.0

2. Rose Garden Cafe

The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.0

The cafe inside Weston Park Museum has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.0

3. Weston Park Museum cafe

The cafe inside Weston Park Museum has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.0 Photo: Dean Atkins

The Greek Village, Abbeydale Road, has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.

4. The Greek Village

The Greek Village, Abbeydale Road, has secured a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo: Google

