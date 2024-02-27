The food standards agency has released 14 new food hygiene ratings for restaurants, cafes and canteens in Sheffield.
There are a number of well-known local venues to have received new ratings - including the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, Popeyes in Meadowhall and Nam Song in Broomhill.
Take a look through the gallery below for all the ratings recently revealed.
1. Saw Grinders Union
The Saw Grinders Union, Globe Works, has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.0
2. Rose Garden Cafe
The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.0
3. Weston Park Museum cafe
The cafe inside Weston Park Museum has secured a food hygiene rating of 5.0 Photo: Dean Atkins
4. The Greek Village
The Greek Village, Abbeydale Road, has secured a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo: Google