1 . Forge Dam Cafe

Getting to this cafe in Fulwood involves a picturesque walk in itself. The Porter Brook runs through this woodland area, and while it can get a bit muddy and busy, it is a great spot for dog owners and families, with public toilets and a play area. This cafe has also been famously mentioned in one of Pulp’s songs. You can extend your walk through Bingham Park and Endcliffe Park, which all make up part of the 15-mile Sheffield Round Walk. Photo: Steve Taylor