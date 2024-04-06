Whether the sun is out or not, our four-legged friends still need a walk - but it can be made that bit more enjoyable by visiting some new sites and stopping off for a bite to eat.
With the longer days now upon us, and surely sunny weather on the horizon, we have used data provided by dogfriendlysheffield.co.uk to bring you a number of dog-friendly cafes with nearby walks.
From rural Whirlow and Loxley, to more urban areas such as Hillsborough and Meersbrook, we’ve picked out a range of places to provide options of paved walks that are suitable for buggies and children, to ones that cross moorlands and fields.
It is always best to check cafe opening times when planning your visit to avoid disappointment.
Here are 11 dog-friendly cafes across Sheffield to visit this spring.
1. Forge Dam Cafe
Getting to this cafe in Fulwood involves a picturesque walk in itself. The Porter Brook runs through this woodland area, and while it can get a bit muddy and busy, it is a great spot for dog owners and families, with public toilets and a play area. This cafe has also been famously mentioned in one of Pulp’s songs. You can extend your walk through Bingham Park and Endcliffe Park, which all make up part of the 15-mile Sheffield Round Walk. Photo: Steve Taylor
2. Coffee on the Corner
This cafe can be found at 249 Baslow Road in Totley. After tucking into a sandwich or a sweet treat, you can choose from a number of nearby walks. From taking the kids and your dog to Green Oak Recreation Ground for a play at the park, to taking yourself to Gillfield Wood for a stroll along Totley Brook river, or even towards Blacka Moor Nature Reserve where you might spot wild deer.
3. Caffe D'Amour
There are lots of lovely walking routes surrounding this dog-friendly cafe on Causeway Head Road in Dore. Young children and dogs can have a run around at the nearby Dore Recreation Ground, or you can take on some of the many routes in Ecclesall Woods - the largest ancient semi-natural woodland in South Yorkshire.
4. Whirlow Hall Farm Cafe
On Whirlow Lane, you can access Whirlow Hall Farm, its farm shop, and its dog-friendly cafe. From roast dinners to breakfast, this cafe has a wide range of options for adults and children, and it uses plenty of homegrown and local ingredients. After a tasty treat, you can then visit Whinfell Quarry Gardens before venturing into Whirlow Brook Park.
