Eating out: 23 restaurants in Sheffield city centre which currently have a maximum five-star hygiene rating
Sheffield is known for its quality cuisine - and here are 23 restaurants in the city centre that have been given a maximum five-star hygiene rating.
The ratings are based on their most recent inspection and the rating given on the Food Standards Agency website, and are correct at the time of writing.
1. Aagrah
Leopold Square (Last inspected July 2016)
2. Ask Italian
Last inspected May 2017
3. Bills
Last inspected July 2017
4. Browns
Last inspected January 2019
