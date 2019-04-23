Sheffield's skyline (Scott Merrylees)

Eating out: 23 restaurants in Sheffield city centre which currently have a maximum five-star hygiene rating

Sheffield is known for its quality cuisine - and here are 23 restaurants in the city centre that have been given a maximum five-star hygiene rating.

The ratings are based on their most recent inspection and the rating given on the Food Standards Agency website, and are correct at the time of writing.

Leopold Square (Last inspected July 2016)

1. Aagrah

Last inspected May 2017

2. Ask Italian

Last inspected July 2017

3. Bills

Last inspected January 2019

4. Browns

