Eat out from just £5 as Dine Sheffield returns

Sheffield’s foodie fortnight returns with fantastic food at great prices.

Foodies will be able to enjoy a meal out from just £5 as Sheffield’s Business Improvement District (BID) brings Dine Sheffield back to the city centre from 18 October – 1 November.

Dine Sheffield is a celebration of the city centre’s booming dining scene, with cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs offering bespoke set menus for just £5, £10 or £15. Vouchers can be downloaded for free online and redeemed at more than 30 restaurants during the city’s foodie fortnight.

Now in its third sitting, Dine Sheffield is a signature event of Alive After Five, the BID’s strategy to transform the early evening economy by promoting the fantastic food and drink, shopping and leisure available in the city centre from 5pm.

Inspired by New York’s Restaurant Week and delivered by Sheffield BID, Dine Sheffield sees eateries of all shapes and sizes taking part to showcase Sheffield’s diverse and vibrant dining scene. From independents including Marmadukes and Craft and Dough to the likes of Strada and Gourmet Burger Kitchen – there are deals to suit all tastes and budgets.

Whether it’s a quick bite at lunchtime, a sophisticated date night, or tea with friends – Dine Sheffield is a perfect opportunity to get out and explore the culinary delights that Sheffield city centre has to offer. Some of the city’s old dining favourites will be taking part, as well as some of the newest openings.

Grab a friend and try two pizzas for £15 at Forum, head to Pieminister and enjoy a pie, side and sundae for just a tenner, or treat yourself to two courses and a drink for £15 at Browns. Fancy a quick lunchtime bite? Wellies is offering a panini and a drink for a fiver, or try a regular burrito and a drink for £5 at California Fresh.

If you want to make a night of it, head to The Light, where you can choose a hotdog from their gourmet range for just a fiver, or take advantage of two courses for £15 and relax with a pre-theatre meal at Crucible Corner. Seeing a gig at Café Totem? Enjoy pizza and a drink for £5 whilst you’re there.

Following its success in March, when Dine Sheffield is estimated to have boosted Sheffield’s economy by £100,000, Dine Sheffield has now become a bi-annual event.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “Dine Sheffield provides restaurants with an opportunity to attract new customers from Sheffield and the wider city region. It also gives foodies the chance to try somewhere new or something different at a fantastic price.

“During Dine Sheffield we see thousands of diners visit the city centre, showing that there is a huge appetite for enjoying Sheffield’s flourishing dining scene. The city centre has welcomed three major restaurant chains in the last year, and there’s plenty of new independent eateries to try too. Investment in the early evening economy from the food and drink sector is crucial to creating a vibrant and welcoming city centre.”

Diners can get involved with Dine Sheffield by heading to www.dinesheffield.co.uk, where vouchers are available to browse and download for free. Once vouchers are downloaded, diners must book in with the restaurant and redeem their voucher between 18 October and 1 November. Terms and conditions for each individual voucher, plus details about restaurant access, travel and parking can also be found at www.dinesheffield.co.uk.