Dress yourself in super style and complimentary colour with Sheffield image advisor Susanne

All of us have a favourite colour - whether that be the colour of our best top or the shade of lipgloss that we have been wearing for years.

We all know what we like, but do we really know what suits us? I’ll be the first to admit I was pretty clueless.

Susanne Marie Skelton who runs Image Clothing Agency on Abbeydale Road for City Buzz. Picture Scott Merrylees

That’s where Susanne Marie Skelton comes in. She’s a professional self image advisor, trained to help women to dress the best they can - from what colours complement them to what styles suit their body shape.

Susanne runs full consultations from her store at 745 Abbeydale Road, which she also uses to sell pre-loved luxury high street and designer clothing, accessories and shoes.

I had a colour consultation with Susanne and was intrigued to find out what she would suggest. She began by sitting me in front a mirror and putting a white cape around my shoulders and a white band in my hair to push it out of my face.

“You need to be able to see what colours best complement your skin tone, your hair and your eyes and this is the best way to bring those things to the forefront,” she explained.

She then showed me her colour swatches, which are categorised according to the seasons. Each season features most colours, but different shades of the colours. Spring is all about bright colours, summer is pastel shades, autumn is all about earthy and warm tones, while winter is all about icy tones.

After putting a few colour swatches on my shoulder, Susanne quickly told me that I was a warm autumn.

“The key is look what colours blend with your hair eyes, and skin tone. People should notice you first and not the colour that you are wearing.”

I could see what Susanne meant; my face seemed brighter and my eyes seemed wider with the autumn shades. I was shocked to find that two of my favourite colours were teal and terracotta.

I was even more shocked to find that colour - which everyone knows is my all time favourite colour - was not included in the vast wheel of shades available to me.

“I never tell people they can’t wear a colour.” Susanne said, “If people like a colour they like they should carry on wearing it, I just advise how best to wear it.”

She advised that I stick to darker pink shades and team my tops with other accessories - such as a scarf, a bag or jewellery - that are colours from my autumn shades wheel - which also includes shades of olive green and golden yellow.

What I loved most about Susanne is works hard to promote body confidence too in her work. She said: “I want to help women be the best versions of themselves.” As well as showing me what colours suited me with my fashion choices, Susanne also showed me what dominant make-up colours suited me, using products from Colour Me Beautiful. If you would like an image consultation with Susanne, or want to sell some of your pre-loved high end clothes, call 0114 250 9476.