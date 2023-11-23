David Tennant, who is returning to Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials as 14th Doctor, will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

David Tenant is set to make an appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Stories ahead of the 60th anniversary episode of Doctor Who that will be aired this week. Known for his role in Good Omens, the 52-year-old is returning to reprise the role of 14th Doctor in three special episodes after having previously portrayed the 10th Time Lord in the long-running BBC series.

Prior to the airing of the first special, which will air on Friday night, (November 24), Tenant, this time, will take on the role of a storyteller on the CBeebies show, where famous faces read stories from children’s books.

In this episode, he will read “The Way Back Home” by Oliver Jeffers. Appearing as the Doctor, Tennant will use his iconic time-travelling Tardis to narrate the tale of a boy who discovers an aeroplane in his closet and embarks on a space adventure.

The BBC said: “Ahead of the first 60th anniversary special episode of Doctor Who, the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) will be reading The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers to families across the UK.

“The Way Back Home is a tale all about friendship, adventure and helping others. When a boy discovers an airplane in his closet, he does what any young adventurer would do: He flies it into space! Fortunately there's friendship to be found, and what better way of finding your way back home, than by making a friend?”

Other notable personalities who have read the CBeebies bedtime stories include Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Guz Khan, Jodi Whittaker, Kate Winslet and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

In the Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials, David will return as the 14th Doctor and star alongside former co-star Catherine Tate as companion Donna Temple in three all-new special episodes. The three special episodes will run each Saturday from November 25 starting with The Star Beast. This will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder on December 2 and The Giggle, which will air on December 9. These three specials will be followed by a bonus episode for Christmas.

Neil Patrick Harris will join Doctor Who for the anniversary specials as The Toymaker, a villain who was last seen in 1966. Jemma Redgrave reprises her role as UNIT chief Kate Stewart, and the late Bernard Cribbins makes his final appearance as Donna's grandfather Wilfred Mott. Tennant's appearances will pave the way for the series 14 debuts of Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor and Millie Gibson as his new companion Ruby Sunday.