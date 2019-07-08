Distillery launches bespoke gin to celebrate 25th anniversary of hospice
A distillery has made a bespoke gin to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Barnsley Hospice and raise money for its care.
Waterton’s Reserve Gin hand-crafted the spirit with 25 botanicals and gifted the initial batch to the charity.
Bottles will be available in sizes of 70cl and 20cl from Bottle & Co in Mapplewell. The owner, Jay Ashton, has agreed to donate all profits to Barnsley Hospice.
It will also be available at a selection of pubs and bars around Barnsley, including The Talbot and The Wentworth Arms in Mapplewell.
Dave Owens, distiller and founder, Waterton’s Reserve Gin, said: “Check the gin shelves when you’re out and about as you won’t just enjoy a very small batch of gin; you’ll also be raising money for a great charity.”