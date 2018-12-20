Democracy in action  in class at Bolton Upon Dearne school

Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey was given a real grilling when he visited pupils at Heather Garth Primary Academy in Bolton upon Dearne

John also spoke with Year 6 students to help them understand how democracy works in Britain and recognise the impact it has on their lives.

John said: “You’ve got year 6 pupils at Heather Garth wanting to find out how decisions are made and how democracy works – that’s great.

“I hope that talking to youngsters about my role as an MP for the area will help encourage more pupils to come forward, get involved in the running of their school and make decisions on what matters to their classmates.

“In a few years’ time pupils will be thinking about voting and it’s important that they understand how vital their involvement is in our democracy.”

Marie Bower, year 6 teacher and assistant head, said: “We take British values and citizenship very seriously at Heather Garth.

“We believe that teaching the children and letting them experience each other’s opinions in a tolerant and respectful way is key to shaping their futures.

“John’s visit will help to motivate the children into thinking about the society we live in.”