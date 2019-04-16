Delicious food from Sheffield Chinese takeaway New Wongs Kitchen

There’s nothing better than a mid-week takeaway, and if your favourite is a Chinese then give New Wongs Kitchen, 478 Manor Lane, a try.

I ordered sweet and sour chicken balls, vegetable spring rolls, mixed vegetables in a sweet and sour sauce, chips and egg fried rice to share with a friend. The food took over an hour to arrive on a Tuesday evening but when it was delicious.

The sweet and sour sauce had a lovely, intense flavour and there were lots of vegetables and the chips were chunky, crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. The chicken balls were great too.   