‘Defective’ railway track in Sheffield causing disruption to passengers 

A speed restriction over a ‘defective’ railway track in Sheffield is causing disruption to train passengers this morning.

A spokesman for East Midlands Train said the defective railway track is located in Dore, Sheffield.

“This is between Sheffield and Chesterfield and is disrupting our trains on the London St Pancras/Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich routes.

“Network Rail are on site, they are monitoring the track defect as trains pass through the area,” said the spokesman.

They added: “All of our trains on the route may be diverted and delayed by 15 to 20 minutes in Chesterfield direction only between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

“We currently do not expect the line to fully re-open today, with services continuing to be diverted or delayed if they travel over the defective track.

Sheffield train station.

“We are waiting for further information from Network Rail regarding when we will be able to resume our normal timetabled service.”