Deadline approaching for submitting public views on health care in Sheffield

An urgent plea for people to have their say on major changes to health care in Sheffield has been sounded as the deadline for views draws near.

The A consultation is underway to gather opinion on the closure of both the city centre walk-in centre and the Minor Injuries Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Broomhill and move them to the Northern General in Fir Vale.

The deadline for sharing views on the proposed changes to urgent care in the city is only two weeks away.

Chairman of NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group, Dr Tim Moorhead, said: “I would like to emphasise how important it is that people feedback their views, concerns and ideas – we need your help to ensure we have services fit to face the challenges of the future.

“We want to hear from all communities across Sheffield, as these services are for everyone.”

Health chiefs claim the changes will make urgent care systems work more effectively across the city.

However they have proved controversial so far - with patients and campaign grouos pointing out the difficulties in travel and accessibility it will cause for residents in the south and central areasof the city.

Others fear that there will be increased pressure on an already busy Northern General.

Money saved from closing the two centres would be used to improve access to same day GP appointments.

Plans would see GP surgeries group together to offer a patient a same day appointment.

Another change proposed is to offer urgent eye appointments at opticians and other clinics across the city instead of at the emergency eye clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Emergency eye care (such as sight-threatening conditions) would continue to be provided at the Hallamshire.

Children with minor injuries would also be seen at an urgent treatment centre at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, instead of accident and emergency.

The public consultation started in September 2017 and people across Sheffield have been encouraged to give feedback on the proposals by January 31, 2018.

Thousands of leaflets and documents have been distributed and representatives have been speaking to people out and about in supermarkets and waiting rooms. Health leaders have also held public meetings and drop-ins.

n If people would like to share their thoughts on urgent care services, consultation documents and the online survey can be found at www.sheffieldccg.nhs.uk website.

Alternatively, people can write to the Clinical Commissing Group at c/o Urgent Care Review, Engagement Team, NHS Sheffield CCG, 722 Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield S9 4EU..