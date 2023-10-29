We sent two of our younger colleagues to see what they could do for a good time in Sheffield on a budget of £50.

Money doesn't go as far as it used to these days, so how do you make the most of it?

The Star sent two of our younger colleagues out into town to see what they could get up to on a modest budget of £50.

Granted, we went during the World Snooker Championship, so a free game in Crucible Square was an easy one.

But they also showed off where you can get lunch for a fiver, how the trams and buses cost just a few quid, and where to catch a show for a tenner or less.