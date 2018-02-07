Darts champion legend Phil Taylor coming to Doncaster

Have your say

16 time world darts champion Phil 'The Power' Taylor is coming to Doncaster.

The arrows ace, who stepped down from the game earlier this year, will appear at the Keepmoat Stadium on June 23.

The event will see Taylor discuss his life in the game during an interview, including his world domination of the game over the last quarter of a century.

There will also be a Q&A session, auction and raffle.

Widely regarded as the greatest darts player of all time, Taylor won an incredible 216 professional tournaments, including 83 major titles and a record 16 World Championships.

He won eight consecutive World Championships from 1995 to 2002 and reached 14 consecutive finals from 1994 to 2007.

He won the PDC Player of the Year award six times and has twice been nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

He was the first person to hit two nine-dart finishes in one match, in the 2010 Premier League Darts final against James Wade and he hit a record 11 televised nine-dart finishes (and 22 overall).

Just before the final of the 2018 World Championship Taylor confirmed his retirement from professional darts, losing to Rob Cross in his last game.

Tickets are priced at £35 and the first 300 tickets sold will receive a meet and greet plus photo with Taylor.

Tickets are available on 07717 502480.