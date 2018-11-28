Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Mo & John’s Session, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

The Big Swing, live music from David Broad, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission. Dave Angel, 8pm.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Wednesday Art Club, a great opportunity to develop your artistry in a social, inclusive and relaxed environment. A variety of drawing and painting materials will be available for use including: watercolour, gouache, pen and pencils, charcoal, pastels, acrylic, oils, inks. Suitable for all levels of ability and experience from beginners. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm. For more information and to book tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm & 6-9pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Crafty Club, in Meersbrook: Want to learn a new craft or share your skills? Card making, crochet, knitting and jewellery making plus more. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 11-2pm. Please book by calling Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070.

Firth Park Visually Impaired Support Group, Pavillion Building, The Bowling Green, Firth Park, Firth Park Road, Sheffield, S5 6HH, 10-1pm. There is free refreshments cake friendship and support also information. The group is open to vips carers family and friends. We would be delighted if you can join us on the day. For further information tel. 0114 2722757.

The Fabulous Flora of the Peak District, talk by Peter Machan, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £8.40, £6.90 conc. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Treefxxxers, Performance Lab, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, S1 2LQ, 7.30pm, (2pm Sat), tkts £5. www.treefxxxers.com