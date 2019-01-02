Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Max Restaino, Chris Walker, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Workshop, Wedding Stationery, Hobbycraft Chesterfield, Unit 10, Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield, S40 1TB, For more information and to book www.hobbycraft.co.uk

Exhibition, Darkness into Light: The Emotional Power of Art, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, S1.

Exhibition, Leisure Time, S1 Artspace, 1 Norwich Street, Park Hill, Sheffield, S2 5PN. Tel. 0114 2756131. www.s1artspace.org

Exhibition, Wilhelmina Barns-Graham: Sea, Rock, Earth and Ice, Graves Gallery, Sheffield, S1.

Exhibition, Who We Are: Photographs by Martin Jenkinson, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk