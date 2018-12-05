Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, December 5, 2018

The Big Swing, with live music from Louis Louis Louis, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission. Chris Walker, 8pm.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

Sheffield Philatelic Society, Sub Post Offices, United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Workshop, Organising & Planning, Hobbycraft Chesterfield, Unit 10, Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield, S40 1TB, For more information and to book www.hobbycraft.co.uk

Wednesday Art Club, Art Club is a great opportunity to develop your artistry in a social, inclusive and relaxed environment. A variety of drawing and painting materials will be available for use including: watercolour, gouache, pen and pencils, charcoal, pastels, acrylic, oils, inks. Suitable for all levels of ability and experience from beginners. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6:30-8:30pm. For more information and to book your place, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

The Snowman, also including A Donkey’s Tale, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 6.30pm, tkts £13.20, £9.20 child, (3+), tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

A Christmas Carol, presented by The Flanagan Collective & St Mary’s Church, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, tkts from £35, www.theatredeli.co.uk



Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk