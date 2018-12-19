Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, December 19, 2018

The Big Swing, with live music from Tessa Smith and the Applejacks, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission. Free swing dance class for beginners. Son Para Todos, 8pm.

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

The 12 Makes of Christmas, Kids’ Craft Club Workshop, Hobbycraft Chesterfield, Unit 10, Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield, S40 1TB, For more information and to book www.hobbycraft.co.uk/12makes

Stannington Brass Band, Ranmoor Inn, Fulwood Road, 8.30pm. For further information StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com

Family of School's Christmas Show, performances from Firth Park Academy, Hartley Brook Academy, Hatfield Academy and Beck Primary, doors 3.30pm, curtain up 4pm, there will also be food and refreshments in the canteen in an extended interval, where you will also find a bouncy castle and grotto, with a few stalls, there will then be a BTEC performance at 5.30pm. Tickets £1 adults, 50p children, with all profit going to charity. Tel. 0114 2576238.

The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

Jack Frost, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 4+. Tickets £12, £10 conc, £8 child, £36 family (must include at least 1 child. Box office: tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk



Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk