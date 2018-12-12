Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, December 12, 2018

The Big Swing, with live music from Ryan Taylor, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission. Son Para Todos, 8pm.

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Belshazzar’s Feast, Two Wise Men Tour, All Saints Church, Ecclesall, Sheffield. Doors 7.15pm, start 7.30pm, tickets £10 via email, graham.pratt2013@gmail.com

Christmas Music, from The Band of the Salvation Army at Stephen Hill Methodist Church, Manchester Road, S11 7EJ, 7.45pm, free admission with a collection in aid of the ongoing work of the Salvation Army.

Stannington Brass Band, The Peacock, Stannington, 8.30pm. For further information StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com

Curator Talk, Darkness into Light, Millennium Gallery, 1-1.45pm, free, donations welcome., just turn up or book in advance, tel. 0114 2782600.

Talking Life, Talking Art, Graves Gallery, 12-3pm, free, just turn up, tel. 0114 2782600.

A Christmas Carol, presented by The Flanagan Collective & St Mary’s Church, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, tkts from £35, www.theatredeli.co.uk

Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk