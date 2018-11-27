Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Sally Doherty, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

Quiz Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.



Sheffield Photographic Society, Our second Members’ Evening when Richard Hall LRPS CPAGB and Linda Jackson will show their work. (DP), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors welcome £4.

Lunchtime Talk, Roman Finds in Yorkshire, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield, free, donations welcome, tel. 0114 2782600. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Sheffield Museum Society, monthly lecture, Talk by Suzanne Bingham, The anti-slavery movement in Sheffield - the crucial role the women played, St Francis of Assisi Room, Sandygate Road, Sheffield 10, 7.30pm, free to members, visitors welcome £5, includes light refreshments.

Evening Pottery, For the complete beginner, this course explores the basics of hand-built ceramics through a variety of techniques and intricate decorating practices. You will learn to manipulate clay to come away with several beautiful and personal hand-formed pieces reflecting an understanding of the basic elements of pottery and a foundation of craftsmanship to explore further in later classes. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-9pm. For more information and to book tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Children’s Writers North, Interested in writing for children? Come and join our friendly group who meet at Bank Street Arts, Bank Street, S1. We are a group of practising writers whose work is aimed at children and/or young people. For more details see out website www.childrenswritersnorth.co.uk or contact Sue on sue@childrenswritersnorth.co.uk.

Bolsover WI Meeting, Bolsover Parish Rooms, 7.30pm. Members can join for a year or try a taster session. Contact bolsoverwi@gmail.com for more information.

Treefxxxers, Performance Lab, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, S1 2LQ, 7.30pm, tkts £5. www.treefxxxers.com