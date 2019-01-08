Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Big Jim’s Quiz, The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, 9.15pm start, general knowledge and picture quiz, plus the chance to win £100 jackpot. £20 bar tab and other prizes. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Vinyl Tribute Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Riven Valley Conservation Group, open meeting, Ted Hancock will talk about The construction of the Totley Tunnel, Stephen Hill Methodist Church, 547 Manchester Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, S10 5PL, 7.30pm. There is a small entrance fee. Non-members are especially welcome.

Sheffield Photographic Society, The Ken Doney Trophy. Six digital images on your chosen theme, judged by all present on a knockout basis. (D). St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors £4.

Getting to Grips with Windows 10: Find out how to navigate around the current Windows operating system for laptops and PCs. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 10 weeks (10-12pm), £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Tablets for Beginners, in Meersbrook: Learn how to navigate the basics of an Android Tablet. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 10 weeks (1-3pm), £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Family History, A 10 week course to help you trace your ancestors and build your Family Tree. Ecclesall Library, Ecclesall Road South, S11 9PL, 10-12pm, £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

The Sleeping Beauty, Moscow City Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Kiss Me, Kate, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, 7.15pm, tkts from £15, tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk