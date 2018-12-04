Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Michael Paul Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Family Quiz Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

General Knowledge Quiz, plus jackpot quiz, themed picture quiz, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9pm, 50p per team for a £20 Beer tab. Free chips for every team. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Bingo & Games Night, with Jamie B, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. The speaker this week will be talking about Namibia. Visitors/new members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield, on St Nicholas’ day, Bradfield Handbell group, mince pies, mulled wine, 7.30pm, entry by ticket only, tel. 2851225.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Yorkshire based professional photographer Martin Priestley will present a general talk on his landscape work and what inspires him. (D). St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt start, visitors welcome, £4.

Love Actually, Live UK Concert Tour with Full Orchestra, Sheffield City Hall.

A Christmas Carol, presented by The Flanagan Collective & St Mary’s Church, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, tkts from £35, www.theatredeli.co.uk



Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk