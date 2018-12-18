Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Son Para Todos, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Vinyl Tribute Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Family Quiz Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

General Knowledge Quiz, plus jackpot quiz, themed picture quiz, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9pm, 50p per team for a £20 Beer tab. Free chips for every team. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Stannington Brass Band, Hillsborough Golf Club, Worrall Road, 8.30pm. For further information StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com

Lunchtime Talk, Seated and Standing Nudes, Millennium Gallery, 1-1.45pm, free, donations welcome., just turn up or book in advance, tel. 0114 2782600.

Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

Tea And Talk, Improve your everyday English through conversation, maybe English is not your first language but you speak a little. Gain confidence in speaking everyday English. Broomhill Community Library, 10 Taptonville Road, Sheffield, S10 5BR, 1-2.30pm. Light refreshments provided, bring own lunch if required. Improve your everyday speaking skills. Learn common English expressions. Make new friends. Share your culture. Get ready for your IELTS. Info. tel. 0114 2734276. Email activities@broomhill-library.org.uk

Jack Frost, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 4+. Tickets £12, £10 conc, £8 child, £36 family (must include at least 1 child. Box office: tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk



Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk