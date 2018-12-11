Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, December 11, 2018

CubaVida Duo, headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan, Cuban, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Vinyl Tribute Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Family Quiz Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Sheffield Photographic Society, We get in the festive spirit by playing “Match a Picture” a fun digital game where three teams attempt to match images by imaginative links. (D). St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt start, visitors welcome, £4.

Charity Carol Sing, Bolsterstone Male Voice Choir, The Nags Head, Bradfield, 9pm. Supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

Doncaster Unite the Union Retired Members Association, welcome all new and old members at the Trades and Labour Club, Doncaster. For further info contact the branch secretary, Paul Smillie tel. 07595314613.

Carols & Capers, Queen of Folk Maddy Prior with The Carnival Band, CAST Doncaster, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU, doors 7pm, tickets £22, £19 (u26). Box Office tel. 01302 303959.

A Christmas Carol, presented by The Flanagan Collective & St Mary’s Church, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, tkts from £35, www.thetredeli.co.uk

Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk