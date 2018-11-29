Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, November 29, 2018

Jam Night, with Chris Firminger & the Two Jays, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, S2, 9pm, free entry.

The Djangonauts, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission. Buenas Vibras, 8.30pm.

Jake Morley, Cafe #9, Sheffield. Info. www.jakemorley.com

Matlock Railway Club, Churnet Valley Line, South African Steam, speaker Phil Wragg, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm. Non members welcome, details tel. 07900244913.

Christmas Tours, Renishaw Hall, more info. Tel. 01246 432310.

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Organ Concert, Astoria Centre, Metro Trading Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1pm. With Kevin Grunill or guest organist playing a selection of popular music from stage, screen and radio on the Centre’s collection of organs. Doors open at noon when refreshments are available. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Off The Grid, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, £12, £10 conc. £8 child. Box Office, tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Spotlight Comedy Club, Scott Bennett, Amy Gledhill, Matt Bragg, Anthony J. Brown, Winding Wheel, Holywell St, Chesterfield, S41 7SA, doors 7.30pm, show 8pm, entry £13.70/11.70/8.70 – student price. Box Office tel. 01246 345222.

Treefxxxers, Performance Lab, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, S1 2LQ, 7.30pm, (2pm Sat), tkts £5. www.treefxxxers.com