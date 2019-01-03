Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 3, 2019

Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

Karen Gilmore, Blues & Jazz night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Cocktails, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4pm onwards.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Organ Concert, Astoria Centre, Metro Trading Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1pm. With Kevin Grunill or guest organist playing a selection of popular music from stage, screen and radio on the Centre’s collection of organs. Doors open at noon when refreshments are available. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Crafting with Zoe, Centenary Hall, Bateman Road, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 8HA, 1-3pm. Our aim of the craft group is a friendly relaxed environment to meet others and explore your creativity through arts and crafts activities The craft group will be covering Easter crafts, silk painting, jewellery making, drawing and painting, Sugar craft, floristry, sock crafts, card making, book folding etc. Cost per lesson: £5, Refreshment and snack include, We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts