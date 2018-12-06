Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, December 6, 2018

Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

Xmas Special Live at Maida Vale, Bitten Whippet, Daz Cadwallander, Maida Vale, West St, from 6pm and resident DJ until late.

Monthly Music Quiz, The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, 9pm start, wear your Christmas jumpers, £20 bar tab and other prizes plus a prize for the best Christmas jumper!

Jack T Harper, Charlotte Branson with Jeremy Meek, Sam Wain and John Waterson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Cara Dillon, Upon a Winter’s Night, Christmas Tour, Firth Hall, University of Sheffield, 7.30pm, tkts £22. Tel. 03336663366.

Stainforth and District Local History Society, A Railway Journey from Kirton Lindsey to Cleethorpes, An illustrated slide show presentation by Stephen Gay, The Methodist Church, Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster, doors 18.30 for 19.00 start. All most very welcome.

Yoga in the Galleries, Wind Down December, Millennium Gallery, 6.30-8pm, £8 per session. Book in advance, tel. 0114 2782600.

Light Cinema Sheffield, National Theatre Live, Anthony & Cleopatra with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo. www.lightcinemas.com

Roy Chubby Brown, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, £26.70, (18+), tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Beauty and The Beast, Lomas Hall, Church Street, Stannington, S6 6DB, 7.15pm, Sat mat 2.15pm. Tickets £7.50, concessions £6.50. Tel. 0114 2336217.