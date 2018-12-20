Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, December 20, 2018

Tales of Whatever, true storytelling show, Shakespeare’s, 146-148 Gibraltar Street, S3 8UB, doors, 7.30pm, start 8-10pm, free entry/pay what you want.

Live at Maida Vale, Soul Attitude, Maida Vale, West St, doors 6pm, free entry. Followed by resident DJs 10-L﻿ate﻿.

Student Unsigned Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

CubaVida Duo, headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan, The Cubana All Stars, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

Yoga in the Galleries, Wind Down December, Millennium Gallery, 6.30-8pm, £8 per session. Book in advance, tel. 0114 2782600.

Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.

Christmas Special, Spotlight Comedy Club, Shazia Mirza, Rob Rouse, Jack Gleadow, Anthony J. Brown, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, doors 7.15pm, start 8pm, tkts £15.70 otd, £14.70 adv. (18+), tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Jack Frost, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 4+. Tickets £12, £10 conc, £8 child, £36 family (must include at least 1 child. Box office: tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk