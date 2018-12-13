Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, December 13, 2018

Rachael Raynor, The Victoria Inn, 5 Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, free admission. Tel. 01246 412117.

Live at Maida Vale, The Fonics, indie, rock and pop covers, Maida Vale, West St, doors 6pm, band 8pm, free entry, followed by resident DJs 10pm-Late.

Shaun Mcloughlin & Shaun Ward, eclectic soulful revue of cool contemporary tunes mixed with original vibes, joining them will be Darren Ford and Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 9.30pm, free admission. CubaVida Duo, headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan, 8pm.

Student Unsigned Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Matlock Railway Club, Christmas Family Club Night, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm. Everybody welcome, details tel. 07900244913.

Sheffield Philatelic Society, Members Night -10 sheets for £1. United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

The Sheffield Chorale's annual candlelit service of lessons and carols, conducted by Neil Taylor and accompanied on the organ by Joshua Stephens, St John's Church, Ranmoor, 7.30pm. The service will feature a variety of carols and Christmas music sung by the choir, traditional congregational carols and the traditional nine lessons. There is no ticket fee for this performance, but there will be a retiring collection, with all profits going to the St. John's Ceiling Repair Fund Appeal.

The Billy Fury Years, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £24.70, (18+), tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

A Christmas Carol, presented by The Flanagan Collective & St Mary’s Church, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, tkts from £35, www.thetredeli.co.uk

Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk