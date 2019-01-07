Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, January 7, 2019

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.

Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

Wheel I, Beginners, This course focuses on learning the core skills of throwing on a wheel. Students will be taught basic pulling of handles and attaching them to the cylinders they have made to produce an aesthetically pleasing piece. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 7-9pm, £198. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Functional Skills ICT, free 10 week computer courses from beginners to levels 1 and 2. Learn how to navigate the internet and improve your computer skills. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. 2 classes: Monday 1-3pm & Fridays 10am-12pm. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Sew Social Sip & Sew or Knit & Natter, Sheffield 11, 6-7.30pm. Bring along your current project in any art or craft, (nothing noisy or very messy please), and enjoy a cuppa. Come along and conquer your unfinished projects, find out what others are working on. £4.50 per session for refreshments. For more info. Helen Moyes tel. 07967119591 moyeshelen@gmail.com

Sheffield Floral Club, floral art demonstrations, The Memorial Hall, City Hall, Sheffield 1, 7-9.30pm. Non-members welcome £6. Memberships available.

Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Kiss Me, Kate, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, 7.15pm, tkts from £15, tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk