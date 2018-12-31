Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, December 31, 2018

Mahogany Newt, Bramley Social Club, Cross Street, Bramley, S66 2SA, 8:30pm.

Celebrate New Years Eve, with Glyn the Spin, Spinning tunes that span the decades, The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, free entry, the tunes will start at about 8.30pm.

Indigo, 90’s covers, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH. Tel. 01444539476. (ticket only).

Trevor Allen, live singer, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Old’s Cool, Glam, Punk & 80’s New Wave, New Years Eve Party Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 8pm, £8 otd, £5 adv.

New Year’s Eve Special, DJs Chris Welch and DJ Ckastley play salsa, samba, bachata, Latin House, funk, disco and soul from 8pm at Cubana (downstairs), Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Free Admission (£5 entry after 10pm.

Chris Edwards, 5 course meal, The Red Lion, Penistone Road, Grenoside, S35, 7pm, £29.95, tel. 0114 4383115.

Handmade for Christmas, Millennium Gallery, offers gift ideas to suit every pocket, with work available from over 60 skilled artists, designers and craftspeople. From screen-printed textiles to hand-blown glass, all of the work on show has been hand-crafted in workshops and studios across the UK. As well as supporting home-grown creative talent, every purchase in Handmade for Christmas raises vital funds which help keep Sheffield’s museums and galleries free and open for everyone to enjoy.

Exhibition, Darkness into Light: The Emotional Power of Art, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, S1.

Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk