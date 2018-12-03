Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, December 3, 2018

Barnsley Jazz, The New Orleans Hotshots, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from jct 37, M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805.

Deliverance, Grimethorpe Wmc, 4 Brierly Road, Grimethorpe, S72 7EQ, 8:30pm.

Michael Paul Newman, A cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Black Star Riders, Damon Johnson, last ever gig with BSR, Corporation, Sheffield, doors 7pm, (14+), tkts £27.50 adv. www.corporation.org.uk

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Matlock Railway Club, topic World Steam East/Ireland Railways, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm. Non members welcome, details tel. 07900244913.

Sew Social Sip & Sew or Knit & Natter, Sheffield 11, 6-7.30pm. Bring along your current project in any art or craft, (nothing noisy or very messy please), and enjoy a cuppa. Come along and conquer your unfinished projects, find out what others are working on. £4.50 per session for refreshments. For more info. Helen Moyes tel. 07967119591 moyeshelen@gmail.com

A Christmas Carol, In Concert, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £14.70, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

A Christmas Carol, presented by The Flanagan Collective & St Mary’s Church, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, tkts from £35, www.thetredeli.co.uk



Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk