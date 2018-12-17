Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, December 17, 2018

Barnsley Jazz, Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas with The Spirit of New Orleans, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from jct 37, M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805.

Folk and Acoustic Music Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, S25 2PB, 8pm. We welcome musicians, singers and storytellers. Your custom at the bar is much appreciated too. For further details, tel. 01909 568270 and ask for Wendy.

CubaVida Duo, headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Acoustic Folk Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington, S25 2PB, 8pm. We welcome musicians, singers, cloggers and storytellers. The club welcomes your custom at the bar and there’s food at half time. Come and check us out. For more details, Wendy tel. 01909 568270.

Christmas with Classic Brass, Bradfield Village Hall, 7.30pm, tickets from Flask End Post Office or www.bradflix.co.uk

The 12 Makes of Christmas, Kids’ Craft Club Workshop, Hobbycraft Chesterfield, Unit 10, Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield, S40 1TB, For more information and to book www.hobbycraft.co.uk/12makes

Stannington Brass Band, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, 8.30pm. For further information StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com

Philosophy Cafe, Lived Emotions, Millennium Gallery, 6-8pm, free, donations welcome., just turn up or book in advance, tel. 0114 2782600.

Jack Frost, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 4+. Tickets £12, £10 conc, £8 child, £36 family (must include at least 1 child. Box office: tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Pantomime, Cinderella, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk