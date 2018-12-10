Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, December 10, 2018

Barnsley Jazz, The Tame Valley Stompers, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from jct 37, M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805.

Michael Paul Newman, A cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Dinnington and District Horticultural Society, Evening Talk, Christmas Special, Speaker Dave Calverley, Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston, 7.30pm. Admission free to members. Non-members £2.50. For more information, tel. 01909 564494.

Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, A Christmas Carol Concert, with Robin Garside, Humble Swain and Bow Jest, local string quartet, Wadsley Church, Worrall Road, S6 4BA, 7.30pm, entrance fee, members £3.50, visitors £4, includes mulled wine and mince pies.

Stannington Brass Band, Rose & Crown, (Minnies), Stannington, 8.30pm. For further information StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com

Lunchtime Talk, Introducing the Jerwood Collection, Millennium Gallery, 1-1.45pm, free, donations welcome. Just turn up or book in advance, tel. 0114 2782600.

Engineering Hand Forgings, G H Lewis & Sons, Sandygate Forge, Wath upon Dearne. Talk by Richard Lewis, with film of forging process. South Yorkshire Industrial History Society, Kelham Island Museum, 7.30pm, admission £2 for non-members. Enquiries: Derek Bayliss, tel. 0114 2307693.

Washington Whirligig, Pomegranate theatre Bar, Chesterfield, 8pm, tkts £10.20, £8.20 conc. (18+), tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

A Christmas Carol, presented by The Flanagan Collective & St Mary’s Church, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, tkts from £35, www.thetredeli.co.uk